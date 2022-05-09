LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – With Mother’s Day celebrating the women who helped define us, Mother’s Monday was created by Gayatri Agnew at Walmart in Bentonville in 2020 to showcase the mothers redefining the workforce.

Power Woman Claire Brown and Agnew both stopped by KARK 4 News at 4 Monday to discuss why the day is special and the purpose of bringing attention to it.

Brown details how motherhood has changed the culture and adaptability within the workplace and how we can help corporate culture by learning from a mother’s perspective.

To learn more about the holiday, visit MothersMonday.com.

For more from Claire, head to her website at ThePowerWomen.org or follow her on Twitter at @ClairePowerMom.