LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – February is Black History month, with a focus on celebrating not just the accomplishments of African American women nationally, but also celebrating more locally.

Power Woman Claire Brown stopped by KARK 4 News to talk about how we can celebrate the business community nurtured by African American women who strive for greatness 365 days a year.

Brown also discussed how to donate to charities that support equality and how to build the conversation in understanding a fuller vision of African American history and vision even more fully.

To see more tips and advice from Claire and the Power Women team, follow her on Twitter at @ClairePowerMom or head to her website at ThePowerWomen.org.