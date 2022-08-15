LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – With women making huge strides in their professional careers and gaining financial independence in their own lives, how does that translate into dating life?

Power Woman Claire Brown stopped by KARK 4 News at 4 to discuss the difficulties women are facing with romance fraud and dating scammers in matters of the heart.

She also talks about separating emotions from logic when dealing with personal finances.

Claire will also be hosting a financial wellness event at her office September 22 to help women find confidence in a prepared future.

For more from Claire, follow her on Twitter at @ClairePowerMom or head over to ThePowerWomen.org.