LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – What is it that holds people back the most, and how have you health with this obstacle?

Power Woman Claire Brown stopped by KARK 4 News to discuss how not to feel alone in the fears faced and how to break through to empower yourself.

Claire also talks about how a healthy fear can be used to your advantage when pursuing your future fearlessness.

To see more tips and advice from Claire and the Power Women team, follow her on Twitter at @ClairePowerMom or head to her website at ThePowerWomen.org.