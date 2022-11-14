The holidays are here, and it can be difficult to balance everything this time of year.

Little Rock Power Woman Claire Brown stopped by KARK 4 News to talk about the expectations on ourselves and stress as we make moves to enjoy the holidays with family and friends.

Claire talks about ways to eliminate the stress and change expectations as we move toward simply enjoying family.

