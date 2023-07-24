LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – It’s almost time to get back to school, and with many parents and students struggling to organize, how can families prepare?

Power Woman Claire Brown stopped by KARK 4 News to discuss the conversations and clarity that can come into focus as the carpool line comes back into view.

Claire not only talks about the structure and discipline it takes to regain a good mindset for kids toward school but also how parents can cut back on their own struggles in adjusting.

