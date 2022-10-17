With October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, what should be the focus when it comes to women’s health?

Little Rock Power Woman Claire Brown stopped by KARK 4 News to talk about the proactive steps to be taken and how far women’s health has come to create prevention just as much as dealing with a diagnosis.

Brown also talks about acts of legislation being passed that no longer create limits for women to get preventative healthcare and where to go in receiving those resources

For more from Claire and the Power Women team, follow her on Twitter at @ClairePowerMom or head to her website at ThePowerWomen.org.