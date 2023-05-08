LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Mother’s Day is a day set aside to celebrate the women who helped define us, but another upcoming event set to honor working mothers is called Mother’s Monday.

Power Woman Claire Brown stopped by KARK 4 News to discuss the day that shines a spotlight on encouraging women to no longer leave motherhood at the door of the workplace.

Work environments across the state can seek out representatives for resources to improve the culture and resources of working mothers.

Women will be able to connect with other working moms to discuss such valuable assets as childcare, parental leave and return to work support. These connective pieces bridge the gap between the worries and fears in providing for a family, and the ability to make the workplace a more focused and productive environment.

To learn more about the holiday, visit MothersMonday.com.

For more from Claire, head to her website at ThePowerWomen.org or follow her on Twitter at @ClairePowerMom.