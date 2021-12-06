Power Woman: Tacking the co-parenting challenge

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – The holidays can be tough for many families, including those where the parents are separated and the kids are going through two sets of activities.

Power Woman Claire Brown understands that co-parenting can be a huge challenge, especially during this season of the year.

She stopped by KARK 4 News at 4 offer advice for parents spending their first holiday apart and shared stories of success that showed how some families are happier under two roofs.

For more from Claire, follow her on Twitter at @ClairePowerMom or head over to ThePowerWomen.org.