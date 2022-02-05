RISON, Ark. (KARK) — After last week’s ice storm, thousands of Arkansans were still left without power Saturday morning. By afternoon, power was restored to most homes.

At the peak of the storm, more than 15,000 customers lost power, said Rob Roedel, the spokesperson for the Arkansas Electric Cooperative group.

By Saturday, the epicenter of outages was in Jefferson, Cleveland and Lincoln Counties.

“Unfortunately, that’s the price you pay sometimes for living out in the country,” Roedel said. “We’re certainty doing all we can to get everybody on as quickly and safely as possible.”