Power outages spoils food at Little Rock Compassion Center

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Between the recent flooding and power outages, the Little Rock Compassion Center is facing a difficult summer.

Pastor William Holloway says normally they serve fewer meals during the summer but the flooding took people out of work so they are still making 750 meals a day.

The center’s power went out Sunday and came on this afternoon which was just enough time to spoil everything in the refrigerator.

With so many people relying on them, they’re trying to get more food.

“We’ll probably just have to very slowly do it because there’s just not enough money right now, because donations have been down because of the floods,” says Pastor William Holloway.

Even without power last night, more than 200 people stayed in the shelter.

Pastor Holloway says they’re seeing 10 to 15 new faces a day.

Food money and volunteers are most needed right now.