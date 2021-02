CONWAY, Ark. – A power outage in Conway reported just before 2 p.m. on Tuesday affecting 4,000 residents.

Conway Corp took to Twitter to say that crews are on scene and working to restore electricity as quickly as possible.

Conway Corp is estimating that they will have power back up by 4 p.m.