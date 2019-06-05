Power off at some North Little Rock homes during floods Video

North Little Rock,Ark.- North Little Rock Electric confirms it has cut power to about 65 families due to dangerous flood waters.

The department said it is because of safety concerns.

"Obviously with water and electricity that is not a good combination," explained Jill Ponder.

She adds crews are consistently on patrol in the areas of the city that see high flood waters.

In the Willow Beach community, homeowners use sand bags and pumps to protect their electricity.

"We are already suffering enough we don't need to be in the heat with no air conditioning and no lights," explained one resident.

The heavily flooded community is working with the city to keep power on. NLR Electric said more power cut-offs may come depending on just how high the water gets.