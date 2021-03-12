Pottsville Police nab cigarette thief, show compassion to victim

POTTSVILLE, Ark. — A cigarette heist in Pottsville turns into a story you just can’t make up, and a chance for one police officer to show a little compassion.

Pottsville police say a woman stole some cigarettes at a gas station while the clerk was distracted by someone else.

Since the incident, she has turned herself in. Police were able to track her down and didn’t have to go too far.

Pottsville police say the woman stole the cigarettes after not having enough money on her pre-paid card to cover the balance she owed.

“It was only $7.31,” said Capt. John Pritchard with the Pottsville Police Department. Police’s proof, they say, is in the receipt from the gas station.

At the till, police say the woman acknowledged that she owed money over the remaining balance.

It didn’t take long for police to figure out who she was and that she only lived a stone’s throw away…from the police station.

Capt. Pritchard went over to her house (he could have walked) to clear up the incident.

“If it was just a simple mistake, for her to correct the problem and that would have been the end of it,” Capt. Pritchard said.

But that wasn’t the end of it.

“Instead, she refused to answer the door, me knowing she was home. I heard her inside,” Capt. Pritchard said.

We reached out to the woman who says she was advised not to talk to us.

But on social media, she says she didn’t know police were at her door.

“To me, that was just more to add to the deception of the overall totality of the whole situation, that I elected to go another route,” Capt. Pritchard said.

He turned to the department’s Facebook page for help.

Police say the woman turned herself in within minutes of the post.

The victim in this case was the store clerk, a mom of six.

Because she set the cigarettes out before they were paid for, store policy says the clerk has to cover the loss.

But not on Pritchard’s watch.

“I paid the remaining balance so she didn’t have to,” Capt. Pritchard said. “She’s a good person and I just didn’t want her, her family to suffer from the actions of someone else like that.”

The suspect was given a citation for theft of property.

“Just the fine alone is roughly a thousand dollars,” Capt. Pritchard said.

The moral of the story?

“Be honest,” Capt. Pritchard said.

This wasn’t the first time Capt. Pritchard helped out a fellow citizen.

In another instance, he saw a woman struggling to pay for gas with pocket change. He used his personal debit card and paid for her to have extra gas.

His actions have awarded him a commendation letter from his Chief for a job well done.