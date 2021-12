POTTSVILLE, Ark. — The motto for the Pottsville Police Department could be to “protect and deliver.”

That’s because they went above and beyond the call of duty.

Several FedEx packages were found on Highway 64. It is presumed they fell out of a truck.

Pottsville police had no luck getting guidance from FedEx on what to do with them, so they delivered the likely Christmas gifts themselves.

Their Facebook page is full of posts of thanks for taking care of the community.