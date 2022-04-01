POTTSVILLE, Ark. – It’s become a normal sight to see large trucks destroyed in Pottsville.

Truck drivers missing or not seeing the height limit sign on the Union Pacific Railroad Bridge on North River Road.

The height limit is 11 feet 6 inches. The bridge has been struck three times in two days.

Thursday, two drivers ran into the bridge. One was driving a Smart Choice Delivery truck. Pottsville Police say the driver wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and was nearly ejected.

On Friday, an Enterprise delivery box truck did the same, ripping the top half off. The driver wasn’t injured.

Truck driving for 25 years, Richard Hernandez stopped to see the damage on North River Road and tells drivers to “just pay attention. The signs will tell you everything.”

“It doesn’t like big trucks or big trucks doesn’t get along with it,” said Captain John Pritchard with the Pottsville Police Department referring to the bridge.

He says accidents with the bridge happen fairly often. On average, 3 to 4 times a month.

Pritchard says the root cause is drivers not paying attention to the height sight and the GPS systems being used.

He says, “every one of them has been using a GPS that’s designed for a passenger car and not a commercial vehicle.”

GPS systems for a commercial vehicle will provide a route to avoid height issues, while GPS systems for 4-wheel cars just take you on the fastest route.

Captain Pritchard would “like to have a set of sensors prior to the bridge on both sides of the bridge that would indicate to the driver that his height is too high for the bridge.”

According to Pritchard, the city of Pottsville has requested the sensors, as well as additional signs but the state won’t approve it.

He adds that after each crash, Union Pacific inspects the bridge, and nothing has been found but surface scaring.

Captain Pritchard says the majority of the time the drivers aren’t injured.

He adds if your truck is over 10 feet it’s best to avoid the bridge.