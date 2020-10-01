Potluck Food Rescue asks for community’s help in locating stolen van

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A local food rescue is asking for the public’s help after one of their vans was stolen. It happened Wednesday morning while the group was loading donations into the van at Trader Joes. Potluck Food Rescue says this is the first time something like this has happened in their thirty years of operation. Now, they’re calling on the community to keep an eye out, and they have a message for the thieves: shame on you.

Sylvia Blain is the executive director of Potluck Food Rescue, a nonprofit that takes unserved food and gives it back to the community. “We rescue good food and provide it to area hunger relief agencies free of charge,” Blain explained. They rely on cargo vans to pick up hundreds of pounds of donations a day. But now, they have one less; Wednesday morning around 10:30, Potluck’s van was stolen from the loading dock area at Trader Joes.

Crews pick up food every day on a set schedule, something they think the thieves may have noticed. “We came back out, and the van was gone,” Blain said. But the loss isn’t just monetary – Potluck now has to make do with one less van, and move around schedules to accommodate the change. “It just kind of throws everything out of wack.”

Now, Potluck is asking residents to keep an eye out. The van is described as a white 2014 GMC Savana with no logoed stickers or markings. Blain has a message for the thieves. “Just give us a call, bring it back to the parking lot, no questions asked.”



A Go Fund Me page has been set up to buy the rescue a new van – you can donate to the cause here. And if you see a van that matches the description of the stolen vehicle, call the Little Rock Police Department.