Potholes causing problems for drivers on Interstate 40 in NLR

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark.-It’s a drivers biggest frustration, driving down the interstate and hitting a pothole.

The nightmare became a reality for about a dozen drivers Monday morning on Interstate 40 in North Little Rock.

AR-DOT says crews were going to start making repairs Sunday night, but heavy rain caused big problems.

Driving down Interstate 40 in North Little Rock you may have hit a pothole or two.

“Well its chaos,” Everette Rhoden said.

“Not only does it cause wear and tear on your vehicle, knocking out your tires if they’re not in perfect shape tearing up your car,“ Rhoden said.

AR-DOT says the worst happened to about a dozen drivers.

“A number of commuters ended up with flat tires on their Monday morning,” Danny Straessle said.

“If it happened this morning it’s supposed to happen tomorrow morning if those potholes are not fixed you are going to have the same problem every day,” Rhoden said.

AR-DOT says heavy rain and lots of traffic can cause big problems.

“You fill a hole with water, you have material in it, it comes loose, you got cars going over it and it just gouges it out,” Straessle said.

That’s why people like Everette Rhoden like to drive slow. He makes sure his car and boat stay in great condition.

“Most folks make fun of me for driving the way I do because I’m over cautious,” Rhoden said.

AR-DOT says it’s going to take money and lots of time to fix the interstate.

“It would be great if we could shut down I-40 in the middle of the day for several hours, every day for about five days we could fix it, but we can’t do that we have to let Arkansans get to where they need to go,” Straessle said.

“When we fix it, my gosh let’s fix it, don’t patch it. Let’s make sure that the concrete poured and asphalt,” Everette said.

Crews will be making repairs during the week. They said drivers should expect lane closures.

Workers will be filling potholes with concrete and not asphalt.