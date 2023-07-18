PINE BLUFF, Ark. — The abandoned Pines Mall in Pine Bluff has a potential buyer who claims to have a contract in motion to purchase the property.

The mall shut down in June of 2020, and the three years since have not been kind to the property.

A fire damaged a section of the mall’s food court in 2022. Inside, one realizes it has become a lived-in space. There are used cooking pans, makeshift sleeping areas, and vandalism.

It would be a Herculean task to restore it, but one South Arkansas native thinks he can do it.

“Welcome to my beautiful nightmare,” Tucker Bearden said as he entered the derelict mall.

The theater, the playground, the food court are all still there, but not as Tucker Bearden remembers them.

Bearden said he and a friend first got the idea of buying the mall weeks ago and got in touch with the owner, Judy Vu. When he says she gave him permission to check out the property he about cried.

“It breaks my heart to see this because a lot of the memories I created as a kid were here, and now everything gone, but we’re going to fix it,” Bearden said.

Bearden claims to have a contract that will close in three to four months to purchase the property.

He says he is able to make the purchase through investments and connections he has.

Our station tried to reach Vu for a statement on the potential sale, but only after Bearden’s interview, did we hear on the phone with Bearden. According to Bearden, Vu said she wants to wait until the contract closes to comment.

A deposit will be submitted and an official contract signed this week Bearden stated.

Diane Lee enjoys shopping nearby at Dillard’s but says her hometown needs a mall again.

“I miss all the camaraderie; I mean having fun. There’s no place to go here'” Lee said. “Long time ago you used to dress up just to go downtown Pine Bluff. It’s not like that anymore. It’s very unstable here, so we need better leaders.”

Bearden says his goal is not just to reopen the mall but make something the city can grow with.

“It’s going to be the world’s first mall of self-development,” he said.

A large part of that plan would be a free weekly self-development class where graduates can get assistance starting up their business idea. For other ways to renovate the space, he’s open to suggestions.

“All I ask is that whatever you bring to the table make sure that some way self-development can be integrated into it because that’s the point,” Bearden said.

Thousands of people are discussing the idea since Bearden shared the news on social media. Some are unsure if it is true. Others express true gratitude.

Bearden said during one livestream two horror movie directors interested in filming in the space reached out to him. He said he would let them between closing on the property and the clean-up process.

“It belongs to the community, and I couldn’t do it without them, so thank you,” Bearden concluded.

This is a developing story. Our station will be keeping a close eye on developments to see if the mall becomes revitalized or not.