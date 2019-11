SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA) — If you have an outdoor pet listen up – a local animal clinic is making sure your four-legged friends stay warm this winter by building shelters for them.

Forty animal lovers rolled up their sleeves to build a total of 60 shelters for cats and dogs. This is the first shelter building session for the Spay Arkansas clinic in Springdale and they plan to host many more in the future.