WHITE HALL, Ark. (KARK/Fox16) – A popular water park in White Hall will not open on May 23.

Crenshaw Springs Water Park was slated to open its gates, but in a post on it’s Facebook page, management said it’s number one priority is to keep its employees and guest safe.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they believe the public health and financial risks outweigh the benefits of opening.

As a result, they hope to open sometime in June.