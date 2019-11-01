Popular Mountain Home restaurant destroyed in fire

Mountain Home, Ark. — There’s a big hole being left in an Arkansas community tonight after a fire destroyed a popular restaurant in the town.

The Old Tyme restaurant was burned down early this morning. Several firefighters were on hand to battle the blaze, but the building was a total loss.

The owner said it was hard for him to look at the building remains today.

Many customers said the place was a gathering place for all who came to Mountain Home.

“It’s kind of the gathering place. It’s a place where friends and family can just come and have a cup of coffee, piece of pie, or a breakfast or lunch the food was always good. the staff was always friendly” said Dale Hoffman a customer of Old Tyme.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation and no injuries were reported.

The owner says he plans to stick around and hopefully at some point rebuild.