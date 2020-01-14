Popular Little Rock burger joint forced to move

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An iconic burger and steak restaurant that has been serving the Little Rock community since 1960 is now being forced to look for a new location.

Karla Creasey is the owner of the Black Angus restaurant off Rodney Parham Road.

She says on New Year’s Eve she was informed by premiere associates and Newmark Moses Tucker Partners, the restaurant was no longer part of their plan for new construction that’s happening in the plaza.

Creasey says although it hurts to move, she is overwhelmed by the support of the community with some of her customers helping her find a new location.

“The love and the community support and knowing that I am not alone. You know there are people out there looking for our new spot and those people don’t have a stake in the game they just want Black Angus to carry on.” says Karla Creasey, owner of Black Angus.

Premiere Associates and Newmark Moses Tucker Partners is near completion of the Premiere Medical Plaza redevelopment project.

The new facility is expected to house clinical spaces.

Creasey says the new owners have given the restaurant until March 31st to vacate.