Popular Central Arkansas water park spot up for sale

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A Popular Central Arkansas water park, that looks damaged almost beyond repair is back up for sale.

This comes after a company based out of Texas foreclosed on the property December 30th.

From shooting down a water slide to wading through the wave pool, when school was out for the summer Wild River Country in North Little Rock was the place to be.

Amanda Price grew up in North Little Rock and spent her childhood there.

“The lazy river was the best,” Price said.

For her and her sisters, a season pass was like a golden ticket.

“We would go and get our pictures taken and it was like a badge of honor,” Price said.

It wasn’t just those nearby waiting to get their hands on those passes. Josh Bazyk remembers the first time he ever stepped foot there in the 80’s.

“I grew up about an hour and a half northwest of here in a more rural area. My most favorite memory is when I came as a child because it was such a big deal and we had such a great time,” Bazyk said.

After years of money issues and a foreclosure, the crystal-clear waters are replaced by a green slime and buildings are vandalized.

“They’re hard to look at,” Price said.

AbandonedAR.com posted pictures detailing just how bad this Central Arkansas hot spot has gotten.

“That was a shock and a surprise,” Bazyk said.

“I could go in my mind in every section of those photos and remember where I walked, where I ate a hot dog or where I hung out with my friends,” Price said.

Despite the damage, Price believes the for-sale sign at the front of the gate doubles as a sign of hope.

“If somebody was to come in and buy this piece of property and have a vision for the community, I think it really could be turned around,” Price said.

Waiting for the day the gates open, Price is looking forward to creating new memories as a parent.

“As adults we would love to take our kids back to this,” Price said.

The property is for sale by the Hathaway Group. It’s listed at $2,914,000.