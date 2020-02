POPE COUNTY, Ark. — The local sheriff’s office is asking the public for help in finding a missing woman from Pope County.

Amanda Hinman, 38, has been reported missing by her family and says that she left a note saying she would be driving to New York on February 17.

Amanda was last seen driving a 2016 White Dodge van with the license plate of 532 WTY.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Amanda Hinman you are asked to call the Pope County Sheriff’s Office at 479-968-2558.