Pope County officials complete COVID-19 testing process to highlight the efforts for expanded testing

POPE COUNTY, Ark. (News release) — ADH provides testing at Local Health Units. Jaynie Jones, Administrator, stated if an individual wants to be tested for COVID-19 at the Pope County Health Unit they should call (479-968-6004) and make an appointment. The clerk will take insurance information over the phone to maintain social distancing. There is no out-of-pocket cost for the test, but insurance may be billed for patients who have it. If they do not have insurance the test will be free of charge.

When patients arrive at the health unit they will call and give their name and state they are there for COVID-19 testing. Patients will never get out of their car. Patients will then be instructed to go to the drive through on the south side of the building.

Patients will be directed to self-collect specimens outside of the unit using a provided nasal swab and container. The specimens will then be sent to the state Public Health Laboratory. Results are typically made available within 3 to 5 days, though it can take up to one week. Positive patients will be notified as soon as a result is available.

Jaynie Jones, Administrator, encourages all individuals be tested if they believe they have been in contact with or exposed to a positive case as well as anyone who is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, such as fever, cough or shortness of breath. Tests will also be offered to anyone with or without symptoms who lives in or has traveled to an area experiencing active transmission.

In a collaborative effort between the City, County, and the Arkansas Department of Health, all participated in the complete COVID-19 testing process to highlight the Governor’s efforts for expanded testing.

Those participating included:

Pope County Judge Ben Cross

Pope County Sheriff Shane Jones

Russellville Mayor Richard Harris

Russellville Police Chief David Ewing

Pope County E.M.S. Director Doug Duerr

Pope County Health Unit Administrator Jaynie Jones

Russellville Mayor Richard Harris and Pope County Judge Ben Cross wrote a letter to the citizens of Pope County you can read that below.