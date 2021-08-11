Pope County Detention Center releases 86 inmates due to COVID-19 spread

POPE COUNTY, Ark. — The Pope County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that they have released 86 inmates with non-violent charges in hopes of halting the spread of COVID-19 within the Pope County Detention Center.

Officials with the sheriff’s office said that over the weekend around 219 inmates and 26 employees were tested for COVID-19. Test results came back with 14 correctional officers and 88 inmates testing positive for the virus.

The Pope County Sheriff’s Office said that this will also allow for CDC distancing guidelines to be maintained and that the remaining 133 inmates, some with positive results, are being closely monitored by the in-house medical team and have medical care available to them at all times.

“While none of us want inmates released before they have served their time, this was necessary to aid in halting the virus within the facility as well as to assist the remaining correctional officers with a manageable population,” Pope County Sheriff’s Office said.