POPE COUNTY, Ark. – The Pope County Sheriff’s Office took to social media Thursday to say goodbye to one of their most loyal partners.

According to the Facebook post, Retired Forest Service K-9 Officer Dunja had been battling cancer for some time and was humanely euthanized to end her suffering.

The post said that Dunja served with distinction alongside her handler Officer Hugh Davis in the Ozark-St. Francis National Forest until she was retired on September 25, 2021. Officer Davis then began a new position as a Special Agent with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife.

The post said that Dunja was born on March 24, 2014, in the Netherlands.

Dunja spent her final day at the Pope County Sheriff’s Office performing a final narcotics detection and a bite on a decoy with a hidden sleeve, according to the post.

She then had a sendoff by state, county and local officers.