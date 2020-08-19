Pope County church revival tied to coronavirus cases

POPE COUNTY, Ark. – Coronavirus cases are rising in Pope County, specifically in the Dover and Hector communities.

According to the Arkansas Department of Health, some people who attended a revival at Scottsville Word of Life Assembly were positive with COVID-19. According to ADH, they went to the revival prior to their diagnosis. Photos on Facebook show the event that happened just about two weeks ago.

“I do believe I saw some pictures online of that that did cause some concern,” Governor Asa Hutchinson said in his daily coronavirus press conference.

The state says it’s too early to pinpoint that there was COVID-19 spread. In the meantime, Dover mayor Roger Lee asks anyone that went get tested.

“If you have been exposed to, or been around, or spent any time with someone that attended, get tested,” Lee said.

The Department of Health is holding a free COVID-19 drive-thru testing event Thursday evening at the First Assembly of God Church in Hector from 4-7 pm. Dover’s mayor asks people to follow state health guidelines.

“Do the mask, social distance and encourage others to do the same,” Lee said.

Governor Hutchinson says most churches are following proper protocol.

“Our churches are doing an incredible job protecting congregations, social distancing, doing what’s needed, mostly online services.”

He is reminding everyone to do the same.

“Pay attention to those guidelines. There are a few exceptions and obviously that’s a concern.”