POPE COUNTY, Ark. — In Pope County authorities have released the name of man who drowned in Lake Dardanelle last weekend.

The body of 25-year-old Artie Morris was found Sunday. There have been a number of tributes to Morris since his death.

Underscoring how much he meant to his many friends and family in the Russellville area.

There’s no word on the circumstance surrounding his drowning.