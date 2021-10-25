Pope County authorities release identity of woman found dead in wildlife refuge

POPE COUNTY, Ark. – Authorities have identified the body discovered in Pope County over the weekend as that of a 17-year-old young woman.

According to investigators, the body Savana Kathleen Elliot was recovered from Holla Bend Federal Wildlife Refuge on Saturday.

A search for her remains began early Saturday morning after the Yell County Sheriff’s Office received a call concerning a body found in the refuge. It was determined that the body was located in the Pope County area of the refuge, so the Pope County Sheriff’s Office took over the search.

Her body was sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab to determine the cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing, and deputies ask that anyone who may have information on the case is asked to contact the Pope County Sheriff’s Office tip line at 479-968-6545.