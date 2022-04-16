NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – North Little Rock police say a teen was arrested Friday after a shooting left two people injured in the 500 block of Pollock Street.

According to investigators, 16-year-old Kendrick Norris Jr. of North Little Rock is facing charges as an adult with four counts of unlawfully discharging a firearm from a vehicle, and is currently being held without bond at the Pulaski County Detention Center.

The two teen victims were taken to a local hospital where they are said to be in stable condition.

Norris is expected to make his first court appearance Saturday.

Anyone with information concerning the shooting is asked to contact the North Little Rock Police Department Tip Line at (501) 680-8439 or Detective Michael Gibbons at (501)771-7149. Those with information can remain anonymous.

The investigation is ongoing.