Police: Teen hit in North Little Rock drive-by shooting

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- Arkansas State Police investigating a shooting incident on Interstate 40 Tuesday night, thought to be a drive-by shooting.

Just after 9:45 p.m. state troopers discovered a car parked along the Interstate 40 off-ramp, leading onto U.S. Highway 67/167. The driver of the car had been shot.

According to investigators, Stephen DeWayne Gilbert Jr., 19, of North Little Rock sustained a gunshot wound. He was transported to a Little Rock hospital by ambulance and was last reported to be in critical condition.

It is currently not known if this was a random or targeted attack.

Arkansas State Police Criminal Division Special Agents have now been assigned to the case.

