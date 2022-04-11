PINE BLUFF, Ark. – Police in Pine Bluff said one person is in custody after shots were fired on the campus of Pine Bluff High School Monday afternoon, putting the school on lockdown.

According to investigators, an officer working off-duty at the campus said they heard the gunshots just after 2:45 p.m. near a parking lot just south of the McGeorge building near the southern edge of the campus.

Officers said no person or property is known to have been hit by the gunfire.

One juvenile was detained by officers and is being questioned.

The high school followed lockdown protocols after the gunshots were reported.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.