Police searching for suspect after 17-year-old is shot in Rogers

ROGERS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Officers with the Rogers Police Department responded to the area of the 400 block of East Laura St. for a reported shooting just after midnight Sunday morning.

A 17-year-old male had been shot in the hip by another juvenile male.

The gunshot victim was transported to Mercy for medical treatment.

Officials say the injury is non-life threatening.

The suspect reportedly fled the scene in a silver vehicle.

Sunday morning Springdale Police Department assisted in serving a search warrant at the Johnson Meadows apartments in Springdale.

The suspect in the shooting incident has not been located.