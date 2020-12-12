Police searching for missing Little Rock 13-year-old

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police and family are looking for a Little Rock 13-year-old who has been missing since Friday night.

Khatalyn Davis was last seen at her home around 9 p.m. with her family noting her gone around 8 a.m. Saturday.

The teen stands 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds, and is believed to be wearing a black and pink Victoria Secret jacket and black, white and gold Air Jordan shoes.

Her family is concerned because they believe Khatalyn may have been communicating with someone on social media who may have been pretending to be a younger or different person.

The teen’s mother says her daughter’s phone is turned off, preventing them from reaching her.

She was set to take part in a cheer camp Saturday, and her mother says it is not like her to disappear and worry family.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Little Rock Police Department at 501-371-4829.