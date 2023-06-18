LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police have issued a Silver Alert for a Sherwood man reported missing early Sunday morning.

Officials said 76-year-old William Robishaw was reported missing and was last seen in the area of Springhill in North Little Rock.

Authorities said his phone was pinged at 4:10 a.m. near 300 Yonack Drive in Lonoke County.

According to officials, Robishaw’s son said he doesn’t have dementia, but has been showings signs and seems to be in a confused state.

Robishaw is described as standing 5 feet and 6 inches tall and weighing 156 pounds. Officials said he may be driving a silver Hyundai Elantra.

Anyone with information or who sees Robishaw is asked to contact the Sherwood Police Department at 501-835-1425.