LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police confirmed officers are responding to the second shooting in the matter of hours at an apartment complex.

Police said officers got a call just after 1 p.m. on Monday at the Big Country Chateau for a shooting just occurred.

The apartment complex is located at 6200 Colonel Glenn Road in Little Rock.

When officers arrived, they found a victim.

This marks the second shooting at the apartment complex on Monday. Police were called around 2:15 a.m. after two people were shot. One of the gunshot victims died.

