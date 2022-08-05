LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Additional information has come to light after authorities released dashcam and bodycam footage as officers responded to a city official’s car crash Tuesday night, Aug 2.

The footage is from troopers and officers who arrived on the scene after a car driven by Ward 2 City Director Ken Richardson struck a utility pole on Colonel Glenn near Bryant Street at about 9:20 p.m.

The footage from one trooper’s car, parked across the street prior to the crash, shows Richardson’s car crossing opposing lanes of traffic — appearing to narrowly avoid oncoming traffic — before hitting the pole.

The state trooper later reported that Richardson appeared confused.

Richardson was arrested by state police after the wreck for obstruction of government operations and resisting arrest, both misdemeanor charges. A police spokesperson said Richardson grabbed a trooper at the accident scene. The trooper responded by taking the 56-year-old city director to the ground.

Richardson had been at a city meeting roughly one hour before the single-car accident. He was taken by ambulance to the hospital the night with minor injuries, police stated. At the hospital, a urine sample was taken in order to check for alcohol. The results of that test have not been released.

Richardson has not commented on the crash. He told police that night he has epilepsy and he has had health issues at city meetings in the past. Richardson’s first court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 20.