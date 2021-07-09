Police: Person hit by train near in southeast Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police say a person was hit by a train in southeast Little Rock Friday afternoon.
Officers said the train crews called them around 4:45 p.m. saying the person was hit near a crossing near Springer Boulevard and 30th Street.
There is no word from police on the condition of the person hit by the train. That person was taken by emergency medical personnel for treatment.
The train involved was stopped for more than an hour after the crash. This caused a sizeable traffic backup on Springer.
