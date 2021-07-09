Police: Person hit by train near in southeast Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police say a person was hit by a train in southeast Little Rock Friday afternoon.

Officers said the train crews called them around 4:45 p.m. saying the person was hit near a crossing near Springer Boulevard and 30th Street.

There is no word from police on the condition of the person hit by the train. That person was taken by emergency medical personnel for treatment.

#BREAKING – we’re on the scene of a train vs. pedestrian at Springer Blvd. and 30th. LRPD tells me the call came in around 4:45 from train workers. The condition of the person who was hit is unknown. Right now, the Union Pacific train is still blocking the tracks. #ARnews pic.twitter.com/UgfwdQht0X — Caitrin Assaf (@caitrinassaf) July 9, 2021

The train involved was stopped for more than an hour after the crash. This caused a sizeable traffic backup on Springer.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.