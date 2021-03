NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – North Little Rock Police saying that one person was shot in the 600 block of West 22nd Street on Sunday night.

According to a investigators, the victim was taken to a hospital in a private vehicle.

Investigators are still trying to develop a suspect in that shooting.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

Anyone with information concerning the shooting is asked to contact the North Little Rock Police tip line at 501-680-8439

