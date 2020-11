UPDATE:

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Police responded to the 600 block of Ouachita Avenue in reference to a shooting.

Police found a man who had been shot. He was taken to the hospital where he died to his injuries according to police.

HOT SPRINGS, Ark. — Hot Springs Police are investigating a shooting on Ouachita Ave. Police confirm one person was shot and taken to the hospital.

#BREAKING Hot Springs Police are investigating a shooting on Ouachita Ave. Police confirm one person was shot and taken to the hospital. pic.twitter.com/MwsuCL74hQ — Claire Kreuz (@ClaireKreuz_4) November 18, 2020

More coverage coming tonight on KARK 4 at 10.