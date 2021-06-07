Pine Bluff Police: One dead in overnight homicide

PINE BLUFF, Ark.- The Pine Bluff Police Department is investigating a homicide.

It happened Sunday, June 6th at about 9:15 p.m.

Officers responded to a shooting at 2120 South Maple Street.

At that location, police found a man with apparent gunshot wounds in front of this home.

The man was taken to Jefferson Regional Medical Center where he died from his wounds shortly after 10:00 p.m.

The victim has been identified as 36-year-old Brandon Dement.

The identity of the shooter(s) and the circumstances of the homicide are under investigation.

This is the eighth homicide for Pine Bluff this year.