NEWPORT, Ark. – Newport police said a child is dead after drowning in a lake Wednesday afternoon.

Officials with the Newport Police Department said a nine-year-old girl drowned in Newport Lake.

Police said they responded around 5:30 p.m. to the lake in reference to a report of nine-year-old drowning.

When officers arrived, they said they began searching for the child and later found her unresponsive in the water.

Officials said officers began life-saving measures and the child was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

NPD officials said the investigation into the incident is still in the early stages.