Police: Multiple shots fired Saturday at Conway apartments

CONWAY, Ark. – Conway police investigating a report of multiple shots fired at Fox Run Apartments on Saturday morning.

According to investigators, the incident happened at 11 a.m. with reports of several male suspects fleeing the area just before police arrived.

So far there is no indication that anyone was hurt in the gunfire, but parked cars nearby were showed damage from gunfire.

Arkansas State Police, UCA PD, and the Conway Fire Department also responded to assist.

The investigation is ongoing.