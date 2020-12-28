Police: Man stabbed on Main Street in Little Rock

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A man was stabbed in the 1700 block of Main Street, now police are looking for a suspect.
The stabbing happened around 5:51 p.m. on Saturday afternoon. The victim claims a he was stabbed in the shoulder by a black man with a large silver knife.
According to officers the victim had the smell of alcohol on him with red eyes and slurred speech.
After paramedics arrived, they told officers his wound was not to his shoulder, but under his arm pit and in his back.
The victim was then transported to UAMS to be treated for his injuries.
