Police: Man shot in the back in Little Rock Sunday night

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Little Rock police say a man was shot in the back while driving on Reservoir Road Sunday night.

Police determined the shooting happened at the 1800 block of Reservoir Road.

According to a report released Monday by the Little Rock Police Department, a woman told police she and the victim were driving on Reservoir Road when they heard several shots near their vehicle.

The woman told police the driver and vehicle were hit by gunfire several times, but she was not injured.

The victim told police he wasn’t sure who shot him or what vehicle the gunshots were coming from.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call the Little Rock Police Department.