Help us locate Mr. Flannigon. If you have any information about his whereabouts please contact detectives at 501-404-3042. pic.twitter.com/oFE21vzcWx — Little Rock Police (@LRpolice) December 17, 2019

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Police are asking for help from the public in locating a missing person.

Little Rock police tweeted a photo of Christopher Flannigon asking for help in locating him.

Police say Flannigon is 22, about 5’10” and about 130 pounds.

If you have any information about where Flannigon may be you are asked to call 501-404-3042.