Police looking for missing Benton woman

BENTON, Ark. — Police are looking for Cassie Marie Johnson, 31, who was last seen on or around 7/31/20.

Her last known address is on South 1st Street in Benton, but she is known to frequent Cabot and was last thought to be in the Roosevelt Road area in Little Rock on 8/6/20 at approximately 7 p.m.

She suffers from medical/ emotional issues and maybe without important medications. The pictured red toboggan is her favorite hat, and she wears it often.

If you see her, please contact Benton Police at 501-778-1171 or 501-776-5947. As always, dial 9-1-1 if emergent. Tips can also be sent via text to 274637 (CRIMES) with the subject line BNPD or online at cityprotect.com.