Police: Little Rock woman gets purse snatched, shot with pellet gun

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.- A woman walking into her home on Hilaro Springs Road Saturday night was shot by a man trying to forcefully take her purse.

The woman told investigators that she was walking toward her front door when two men in dark clothing pointed a gun at her and demanded her purse. When she refused, one of the suspects grabbed the purse but as she tried to fight him off, she was shot.

A friend of the victim was then able to get her to a local hospital where police were then contacted.

The victim was told at the hospital that she had an airsoft pellet lodged in her neck, that she was not shot with a real firearm, and her injuries were not life-threatening.

The victim was not able to give a description of the two suspects.

Police are continuing to investigate.

